Valley Children's Hospital gets a special Easter surprise

Friday Apr 14 Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

Sirens had a sweet meaning Friday morning as they helped lead The Easter Bunny along with Fresno and Clovis first responders through the doors and into the halls of Valley Children's Hospital to deliver stuffed animals and toys to patients of all ages. Alfredo "Freddy" Zamora III has been in the hospital off and on his entire life.

