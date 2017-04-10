Thunderstorm warning issued for east Fresno and Clovis
A thunderstorm warning was issued at 5 p.m. Thursday by the National Weather Service for east Fresno and Clovis. Ominous-looking gray and black clouds filled the sky; some residents reported seeing flashes of lightning.
