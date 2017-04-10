Thunderstorm warning issued for east ...

Thunderstorm warning issued for east Fresno and Clovis

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A thunderstorm warning was issued at 5 p.m. Thursday by the National Weather Service for east Fresno and Clovis. Ominous-looking gray and black clouds filled the sky; some residents reported seeing flashes of lightning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) 7 min Chawk 124
News Jaywalker in Sacramento police takedown video h... 16 hr dyer county 1
Pittman Farms (Sanger) Tue Smile 2
News Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06) Tue Smile 958
black Gay Porn Industry (Dec '10) Tue Smile 16
Lars Maischak deserves a bullet in the head Apr 9 Sean Penn 1
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Apr 8 Thank You God 50
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,376 • Total comments across all topics: 280,273,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC