Thumbs up, thumbs down: Valley princi...

Thumbs up, thumbs down: Valley principals dance, prance for student scholarships

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Thumbs up to the winners of the Spanish-language lip sync contest sponsored by the Fresno Latino Rotary Club. The first-place principals who received scholarship prizes for their students were Robert Perez of Central High School, $2,500, large-school division; and Lisa Whitworth, Farmersville High School, $2,000, small-school division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) 9 hr Laughable 127
News Jaywalker in Sacramento police takedown video h... 17 hr chopper blades 2
Pittman Farms (Sanger) Apr 11 Smile 2
News Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06) Apr 11 Smile 958
black Gay Porn Industry (Dec '10) Apr 11 Smile 16
Lars Maischak deserves a bullet in the head Apr 9 Sean Penn 1
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Apr 8 Thank You God 50
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,297,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC