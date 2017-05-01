Thousands line Old Town Clovis streets for 103rd Clovis Rodeo Parade

Julian Mundarain, left, blows his horn seated next to his mother Toni Mundarain, right, along Pollasky Avenue in Old Town Clovis during the 103rd Clovis Rodeo Parade held Saturday, April 29, 2017 in Clovis, Calif. Thousands lined the streets along the 2.5-mile route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.