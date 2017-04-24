Shooting spree suspect Muhammad appears in court. His attorney says hea s mentally ill

Shooting spree suspect Muhammad appea...

Shooting spree suspect Muhammad appears in court. His attorney says he's mentally ill

Kori Ali Muhammad, charged in the killing of four men, including three in a central Fresno shooting spree April 18, faced an arraignment Thursday morning in Fresno County Superior Court. His attorney said the accused murderer is mentally ill.

