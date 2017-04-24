Shooting spree suspect Muhammad appears in court. His attorney says hea s mentally ill
Kori Ali Muhammad, charged in the killing of four men, including three in a central Fresno shooting spree April 18, faced an arraignment Thursday morning in Fresno County Superior Court. His attorney said the accused murderer is mentally ill.
