Shooting-rampage victim: Husband, father of little kids and a good guya

Zackary Randalls was on his first ride-along Tuesday as a newly hired Pacific Gas & Electric employee, riding in the passenger seat of a company truck. That assignment came to a sudden and stunning end: Randalls, 34, who lives in Clovis, was struck by bullets when gunman Kori Ali Muhammad allegedly fired a gun into the utility truck from the passenger side on Van Ness Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.