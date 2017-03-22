Shooting-rampage victim: Husband, father of little kids and a good guya
Zackary Randalls was on his first ride-along Tuesday as a newly hired Pacific Gas & Electric employee, riding in the passenger seat of a company truck. That assignment came to a sudden and stunning end: Randalls, 34, who lives in Clovis, was struck by bullets when gunman Kori Ali Muhammad allegedly fired a gun into the utility truck from the passenger side on Van Ness Avenue.
