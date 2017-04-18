Screw the frap, Clovis Donuts has unicorn doughnuts
By now you've probably heard of Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino , but Clovis has its own versions of the unicorn trend - and these ones have actual horns. The Starbucks drink is a trendy concoction of sweet pink and sour blue ingredients, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with "fairy powder" - whatever that is.
