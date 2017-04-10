Ritaa s opens its first Italian ice, frozen custard shop in Fresno
Rita's of Fresno sells frozen custard similar to soft serve that comes from a machine and the hand-scooped frozen pictured here. The new shop at 1102 E. Champlain Drive, next to Five Restaurant at Perrin Avenue, is the first Fresno location of the dessert shop.
