Ritaa s opens its first Italian ice, ...

Ritaa s opens its first Italian ice, frozen custard shop in Fresno

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Rita's of Fresno sells frozen custard similar to soft serve that comes from a machine and the hand-scooped frozen pictured here. The new shop at 1102 E. Champlain Drive, next to Five Restaurant at Perrin Avenue, is the first Fresno location of the dessert shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittman Farms (Sanger) 20 hr Satin 1
News Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06) Mon iraan 956
Lars Maischak deserves a bullet in the head Sun Sean Penn 1
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Apr 8 Thank You God 50
Mermaid Apr 7 Henry 2
Yes, it Matters Apr 6 Ed Bailey 1
Nunes might lose California voters in November Apr 6 iraan 4
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,894 • Total comments across all topics: 280,224,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC