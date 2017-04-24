Plenty of water and sunshine means lo...

Plenty of water and sunshine means lots of mosquitoes a " and some could make you very ill

Saturday Apr 22 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Mosquitoes need water and heat to multiply, and this summer's conditions could be perfect for a bumper crop of biting insects - some carrying deadly diseases - in the central San Joaquin Valley. Public health and mosquito control officials are preparing for a surge of two species that can spread Zika and West Nile , two viruses that can cause severe illnesses.

Clovis, CA

