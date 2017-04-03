Lack of funds leads to possible cancellation of Clovis fireworks show
A Clovis Fourth of July fireworks show that has been running for 17 years may not be operating this year. Clovis Kiwanis Club announced Wednesday that Freedom Fest, hosted at Clovis High School's Lamonica Stadium, will not be funded by their main sponsor.
