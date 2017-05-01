Ita s swarm season! Herea s what to d...

Ita s swarm season! Herea s what to do if you encounter a ball of honeybees

Friday Apr 28

A swarm of thousands of buzzing honeybees might not be an appealing sight or sound to many Clovis residents - especially if the bees have decided to rest close by their home. "Bees, as a rule, do not want to sting," explained Teri Solomon, secretary of the Central Valley Beekeepers Association.

