Highway 168 is closed for California Classic bike event
Caltrans is closing Highway 168 on Saturday between 6:30 and 10 a.m. along the route of the California Classic Weekend bike event. Highway 168 westbound will be closed in Fresno and Clovis from Shepherd Avenue to McKinley Avenue during those hours The full closure will include all on-ramps and off-ramps.
