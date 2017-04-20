'He didn't deserve this': Victims of Fresno shooter remembered
The three victims of a gunman police said was targeting white people in downtown Fresno on Tuesday, and the security guard he's accused of killing days earlier, were fathers, sons, brothers and friends. They were also strangers who happened to be of the same race, and to suspected gunman Kori Ali Muhammad , that was enough to target them, according to police.
