Friends, family recall slain Motel 6 guard Carl Williams as fellow guards honor him
Security guards from across Fresno stood outside of the Northeast Assembly of God on Saturday morning to honor Carl Allen Williams III , a security guard who was fatally shot outside a Motel 6 on April 13. The guards were not only from Monument Security, where Williams, 25, worked, but from several different agencies. They showed up at Williams' funeral in marked cars and in full uniform as a show of support for Williams' family.
