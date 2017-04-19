Florida tests bacteria-infected mosqu...

Florida tests bacteria-infected mosquitoes to kill off bugs

The U.S. health agency made this call in a commentary published by the U.S. JAMA Neurology in response to two recent studies in Brazil, which show that seizures and epilepsy are being reported in some infants with congenital Zika virus infection. Federal health officials writing in a medical journal on Monday urged doctors to be on the lookout for Zika-related seizures and epilepsy among infants born to mothers infected with the virus while pregnant.

