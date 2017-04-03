Easter Bunny shakes his tail in Fresn...

Easter Bunny shakes his tail in Fresno cake walk

One hundred fifty children got to dance with the Easter Bunny and also enjoy crafts, games, and face painting at the Catholic Charities Easter Basket Giveaway on Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Fresno. San Joaquin Memorial High School students helped give away Easter baskets and a bag lunch to the pre-selected families.

