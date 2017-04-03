Doctors meet in Fresno to discuss air...

Doctors meet in Fresno to discuss air pollution and climate change

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Fawn Olvera, 68, of Clovis, uses a nebulizer machine to inhale her medicine to help her breathe in her living room on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Olvera has asthma, and air pollution makes it worse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mermaid 15 hr Henry 2
Yes, it Matters Thu Ed Bailey 1
Nunes might lose California voters in November Thu iraan 4
News Amid controversy, Devin Nunes returning to Fres... Apr 1 Paul 2
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) Mar 29 Hockey fan 114
News Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06) Mar 25 Smh 955
Assange's allegations Mar 22 wiserguy 3
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fresno County was issued at April 07 at 9:33PM PDT

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,143 • Total comments across all topics: 280,136,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC