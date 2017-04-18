De Young breaks ground on 11th St. Ju...

De Young breaks ground on 11th St. Jude Dream Home

Tuesday Apr 4

The 2,500-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom house is located in the De Young Holland Pointe Community , on De Wolf Avenue, south of Gettysburg, in Clovis. Only 11,000 tickets will be sold this year for a chance to win the house and to raise $1.1 million to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital .

