Concert review: Fresnoa s Blazfest is family gathering for rock fans
Sick Puppies bassist Emma Anzai performs with the band at the Fresno Fairgrounds' Paul Paul Theater during Blazefest, the radio rock festival from 105.1 FM, the Blaze, on Saturday, April 8, 2017. As Lions frontman Austin Dickinsen performs with the band at the Fresno Fairgrounds' Paul Paul Theater during Blazefest, the radio rock festival from 105.1 FM, the Blaze, on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|21 hr
|Thank You God
|50
|Mermaid
|Fri
|Henry
|2
|Yes, it Matters
|Thu
|Ed Bailey
|1
|Nunes might lose California voters in November
|Apr 6
|iraan
|4
|Amid controversy, Devin Nunes returning to Fres...
|Apr 1
|Paul
|2
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Mar 29
|Hockey fan
|114
|Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06)
|Mar 25
|Smh
|955
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC