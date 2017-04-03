Concert review: Fresnoa s Blazfest is family gathering for rock fans

Sick Puppies bassist Emma Anzai performs with the band at the Fresno Fairgrounds' Paul Paul Theater during Blazefest, the radio rock festival from 105.1 FM, the Blaze, on Saturday, April 8, 2017. As Lions frontman Austin Dickinsen performs with the band at the Fresno Fairgrounds' Paul Paul Theater during Blazefest, the radio rock festival from 105.1 FM, the Blaze, on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

