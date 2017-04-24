Central Valley Honor Flight returns after delays and illness
Fresno Yosemite International Airport was packed Wednesday night with family and friends waiting anxiously for Central Valley Honor Flight members to arrive after a four-and-a-half hour delay. The flight touched down in Fresno around 10:30 p.m., though it was scheduled to arrive around 6 p.m. Five veterans and 10 others who took off on the flight to Washington D.C. to view the veterans memorial this week were unable to make it back to Fresno Wednesday.
