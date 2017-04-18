Blood drive is Thursday in memory of ...

Blood drive is Thursday in memory of motel security guard allegedly killed by rampage shooter

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A blood drive will be Thursday in memory of Carl Allen Williams III, the 25-year-old security guard who was shot to death while on duty at a Motel 6 in central Fresno last week. Williams' sister, Crystal Shirkey, said her brother "was the kindest soul" who worked two full-time jobs and had recently been promoted in both jobs in the weeks before his death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) 5 hr Maverick 153
secure 8 hr LMAO 1
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... 13 hr Fariq Muhammad 3
Knifemaker Apprentice 19 hr Knifecritique 1
News Jaywalker in Sacramento police takedown video h... Apr 15 Your Service Prov... 1
Pittman Farms (Sanger) Apr 11 Smile 2
News Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06) Apr 11 Smile 958
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC