Blood drive is Thursday in memory of motel security guard allegedly killed by rampage shooter
A blood drive will be Thursday in memory of Carl Allen Williams III, the 25-year-old security guard who was shot to death while on duty at a Motel 6 in central Fresno last week. Williams' sister, Crystal Shirkey, said her brother "was the kindest soul" who worked two full-time jobs and had recently been promoted in both jobs in the weeks before his death.
