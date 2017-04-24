Airbnb gone bad. Fresno golfera s PGA win. And dill-pickle popcorn. Your Morning Scoop
Welcome back! It's Monday, April 24, 2017 and here's your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laura Garcia-Cannon - About NBC11 News Story - ... (Feb '08)
|18 hr
|Michelle Shepard
|49
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Camouflage
|17
|Review: Crystal Tree Apartments (Dec '14)
|Apr 21
|abarnes
|2
|Nessa C
|Apr 20
|Him
|1
|secure
|Apr 19
|LMAO
|1
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|Apr 19
|Fariq Muhammad
|3
|Knifemaker Apprentice
|Apr 18
|Knifecritique
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC