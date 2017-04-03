Agents seized 500 guns from a Clovis ...

Agents seized 500 guns from a Clovis family. After a court fight, they got them back

After a lengthy court fight, a Clovis family forced the return of 500 firearms seized by the California Department of Justice in 2015. The weapons were confiscated by state DOJ agents acting on information that Albert Sheakalee was barred from owning guns because he was in the state's Armed Prohibited Persons database.

