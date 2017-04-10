500 guns. Keith Fostera s finger-pointing. Sanctuary California? Your Morning Scoop
Good morning! It's Tuesday, April 4, 2017 and here's your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|5 hr
|Laughable
|127
|Jaywalker in Sacramento police takedown video h...
|12 hr
|chopper blades
|2
|Pittman Farms (Sanger)
|Tue
|Smile
|2
|Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06)
|Tue
|Smile
|958
|black Gay Porn Industry (Dec '10)
|Tue
|Smile
|16
|Lars Maischak deserves a bullet in the head
|Apr 9
|Sean Penn
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Apr 8
|Thank You God
|50
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC