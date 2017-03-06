Voters Tuesday pick new Clovis council member, decide Madera County sales tax
Elections are being held Tuesday for the Clovis City Council and for a 1 cent sales tax to aid Madera County's public safety services. While the one contested seat in the Clovis City Council election is getting a lot of financial attention, an unopposed candidate has raised more money then either of the two vying for the competitive seat.
