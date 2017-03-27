Video shows harrowing scene of shooting suspect capture in Fresno
A neighbor's video shows the scene where shooting suspect Kyle Holoway was apprehended after a shooting on Friday, March 24, 2017. Fresno police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|9 hr
|Hockey fan
|114
|Nunes might lose California voters in November
|20 hr
|Ellis
|1
|Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06)
|Mar 25
|Smh
|955
|Assange's allegations
|Mar 22
|wiserguy
|3
|100th Day Rally 4/29/2017 Support the President
|Mar 22
|wiserguy
|2
|nessa da one
|Mar 22
|cuz
|5
|kids
|Mar 22
|day
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC