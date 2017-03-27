Video shows harrowing scene of shooti...

Video shows harrowing scene of shooting suspect capture in Fresno

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 26 Read more: The Fresno Bee

A neighbor's video shows the scene where shooting suspect Kyle Holoway was apprehended after a shooting on Friday, March 24, 2017. Fresno police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) 9 hr Hockey fan 114
Nunes might lose California voters in November 20 hr Ellis 1
News Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06) Mar 25 Smh 955
Assange's allegations Mar 22 wiserguy 3
100th Day Rally 4/29/2017 Support the President Mar 22 wiserguy 2
nessa da one Mar 22 cuz 5
kids Mar 22 day 1
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,584 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC