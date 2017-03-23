Thumbs up, thumbs down: Lost tortoise, Elmo, finds his home through The Bee
Thumbs up to Yvonne Gomez of Clovis for searching out the family of a California desert tortoise, Elmo, after years missing from his owners. We now know that Elmo escaped from his back yard when a gate was inadvertently left open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|22 hr
|Cdub
|108
|Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06)
|Sat
|Smh
|955
|Assange's allegations
|Mar 22
|wiserguy
|3
|100th Day Rally 4/29/2017 Support the President
|Mar 22
|wiserguy
|2
|nessa da one
|Mar 22
|cuz
|5
|kids
|Mar 22
|day
|1
|Businesses in Fresno and SEO
|Mar 18
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC