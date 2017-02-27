Terance Frazier previews renovations ...

Terance Frazier previews renovations to Granite Park in central Fresno

Former baseball player Terance Frazier is excited about Granite Park project. The Fresno developer has worked with the city to renovate the fields in an effort to reopen the park as a place for kids to play.

