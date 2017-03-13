St. Helena s Catholic school to close due to financial problems
St. Helen's School of Fresno is going to close at the end of the school year due to financial problems. St. Helen's School in southeast Fresno will close its doors at the end of the school year after 60 years of teaching children in the community.
