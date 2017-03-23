Spring into spring with inspiration a...

Spring into spring with inspiration at expanding Clovis Botanical Garden

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Pat Wynne, Clovis Botanical Garden vice president, gives an overview of the city's botanical treasure, updates to the enlarged garden and details the upcoming Spring Into Your Garden event on March 25. Jamie Oliver, left, and Connie Prado, both from Tulare Union High, check out the colorful array of nature on display at the Clovis Botanical Garden. African daisies hug the ground and soak up the sun in foreground.

