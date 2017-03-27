Shots still ringing out as SWAT officers arrive and find man wounded

A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he shot someone he knew during an altercation with him in a Clovis neighborhood, police said. Authorities found a man with a gunshot wound to his hand in the front yard of a residence near Acacia Avenue and First Street around 10 p.m, said Clovis police Service Officer Ty Wood.

