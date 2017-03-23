Shoppers: Thrift shop news, block sales and antique fair scheduled

There is a thrift shop with a new location and a slew of events coming up where you can hunt for used treasures, including the Old Town Clovis antique fair and the block sales in the Fresno High neighborhood. First, the Hinds Hospice thrift store has moved across the street into the former Old Navy store at 115 Shaw Ave. in Clovis.

