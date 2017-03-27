Search for burglary suspect puts Clovis school on lockdown
Bud Rank Elementary School in Clovis was briefly put on a lockdown Tuesday as police searched for a burglary suspect. Kelly Avants of Clovis Unified School District said the campus in the Harlan Ranch development was put on lockdown while Clovis officers searched the adjoining neighborhood for the suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nessa da one
|9 hr
|cuz
|6
|Amid controversy, Devin Nunes returning to Fres...
|23 hr
|Nunes cant be tru...
|1
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Wed
|Hockey fan
|114
|Nunes might lose California voters in November
|Tue
|Ellis
|1
|Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06)
|Mar 25
|Smh
|955
|Assange's allegations
|Mar 22
|wiserguy
|3
|100th Day Rally 4/29/2017 Support the President
|Mar 22
|wiserguy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC