Religion notes for March 18: News, events from Valleya s faith community
The Sikh community is organizing a Fresno city park cleanup on Sunday to celebrate Sikh Environment Day, which marks the new year in the Sikh calendar in remembrance of one the Sikh gurus: Shri Guru Har Rai ji. Organizers say the guru is revered by many for his "love and sensitivity to nature and its preservation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|8 hr
|Hockey fan
|94
|Edwin Young (Aug '12)
|10 hr
|Laughable
|92
|Assange's allegations
|Mar 15
|Microwave camera
|2
|rain
|Mar 14
|the
|1
|nessa da one
|Mar 13
|rudy
|3
|100th Day Rally 4/29/2017 Support the President
|Mar 13
|BobH
|1
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|Mar 13
|BobH
|8
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC