Religion notes for March 18: News, events from Valleya s faith community

The Sikh community is organizing a Fresno city park cleanup on Sunday to celebrate Sikh Environment Day, which marks the new year in the Sikh calendar in remembrance of one the Sikh gurus: Shri Guru Har Rai ji. Organizers say the guru is revered by many for his "love and sensitivity to nature and its preservation."

