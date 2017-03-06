Pothole alert: Ita s a rough road for drivers after the rains recede
Rain, though welcomed by farmers, is no friend of asphalt. And this winter, with so much rain falling, roadways in the Fresno metro area have taken a beating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|margaret mims supremist
|Mon
|obesity send deputy
|1
|Squeaky John Grows Smaller, Squeakier
|Mon
|Pauline Kisselmoore
|1
|Obama Caught Monkeying with Election
|Sun
|Ochelle Mi
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|Sun
|Former Client
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Sun
|Thank You God
|49
|Armed officers now stationed in jail lobby wher... (Sep '16)
|Mar 2
|Scotty
|2
|Barbara Boxer Guxzles Cumsauce Shake
|Feb 28
|Liberty FerSmall
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC