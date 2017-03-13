No major injuries after truck catches...

No major injuries after truck catches fire in Clovis crash

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: The Fresno Bee

The smell of burnt rubber filled a section of Willow Avenue, north of Herndon Avenue, in Clovis on Saturday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash ended with one catching fire. Three people were taken to Community Regional Medical Center after complaining of pain.

