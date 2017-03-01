Journalist throws up during plane proposal to girlfriend
All marriage proposals don't go as planned, but one California journalist couldn't have suspected he'd throw up right after he pulled out the ring. Darrell Hamilton Jr. said he had been planning to propose to his girlfriend of two years, Rheanna Lopez, for a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|margaret mims supremist
|4 hr
|obesity send deputy
|1
|Squeaky John Grows Smaller, Squeakier
|7 hr
|Pauline Kisselmoore
|1
|Obama Caught Monkeying with Election
|10 hr
|Ochelle Mi
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|20 hr
|Former Client
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Sun
|Thank You God
|49
|Armed officers now stationed in jail lobby wher... (Sep '16)
|Mar 2
|Scotty
|2
|Barbara Boxer Guxzles Cumsauce Shake
|Feb 28
|Liberty FerSmall
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC