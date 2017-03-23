House of Pendragon will now sell bottles, but when is the downtown Fresno location opening?
Starting Friday, the brewery will sell bottles of its two most popular beers - the Lancelot IPA and Excalibur blonde - as well as the occasional seasonal release out of its Sanger location. The bottles will be available at the Clovis location as early as Sunday.
