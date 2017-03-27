Funeral services set for John Wallace
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at The Clovis Funeral Chapel , 1302 Clovis, Ave., Clovis. There will be a public memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, at Peoples Church , 7172 Cedar Ave. He worked in local news for 40 years .
