Fresno County Supervisor Magsig holds fundraiser two months into first term
Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said his fundraiser this week was an opportunity to raise money for his next campaign, but also to help local nonprofit agencies and sponsor events that he supports. As a city council member and mayor in Clovis, Magsig used campaign funds to help pay for art projects along the trail system in Clovis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armed officers now stationed in jail lobby wher...
|18 hr
|Scotty
|2
|Barbara Boxer Guxzles Cumsauce Shake
|Feb 28
|Liberty FerSmall
|3
|Review: Copper Beach Townhomes (Nov '08)
|Feb 28
|Blabs N Marvelcuck
|5
|Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|ReynaBaby
|953
|Review: Zemarc Corporation (Feb '14)
|Feb 26
|Human
|18
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|Feb 25
|No Sanctuary City
|7
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Feb 25
|Jerkules
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC