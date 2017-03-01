Fresno-area office building sales and leasing hit highest volume in a decade
Optimism and demand, from tenants and buyers, helped fuel the Fresno and Clovis office market last year boosting sales and leasing volume to its highest level in a decade, according to a Colliers International report. The vacancy rate is also down to 11.4 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to 12.8 percent last year.
