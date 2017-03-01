Fresno-area office building sales and...

Fresno-area office building sales and leasing hit highest volume in a decade

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Optimism and demand, from tenants and buyers, helped fuel the Fresno and Clovis office market last year boosting sales and leasing volume to its highest level in a decade, according to a Colliers International report. The vacancy rate is also down to 11.4 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to 12.8 percent last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barbara Boxer Guxzles Cumsauce Shake Tue Liberty FerSmall 3
Review: Copper Beach Townhomes (Nov '08) Tue Blabs N Marvelcuck 5
News Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06) Feb 27 ReynaBaby 953
Review: Zemarc Corporation (Feb '14) Feb 26 Human 18
No sanctuary city for Fresno Feb 25 No Sanctuary City 7
Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater Feb 25 Jerkules 3
Review: B & A International Farm Labor Services... (Aug '14) Feb 24 Betty 7
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,970 • Total comments across all topics: 279,244,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC