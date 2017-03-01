Fresno adopts plan to expand and improve sidewalks, trails, bike lanes
Dots superimposed on a Fresno city map show where residents have identified needed improvements for sidewalks and other pedestrian facilities. The map is part of a proposed Active Transportation Plan that was approved by the Fresno City Council on March 2, 2017.
