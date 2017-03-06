Elephant gets tusk repair at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Watch as Fresno Chaffee Zoo's baby rhino spars with his "Boomer Ball." . He's not on exhibit yet, but the zoo just released this video of the calf having some fun in the sun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|margaret mims supremist
|Mon
|obesity send deputy
|1
|Squeaky John Grows Smaller, Squeakier
|Mon
|Pauline Kisselmoore
|1
|Obama Caught Monkeying with Election
|Sun
|Ochelle Mi
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|Mar 5
|Former Client
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Mar 5
|Thank You God
|49
|Armed officers now stationed in jail lobby wher... (Sep '16)
|Mar 2
|Scotty
|2
|Barbara Boxer Guxzles Cumsauce Shake
|Feb 28
|Liberty FerSmall
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC