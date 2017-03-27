Commercial leases and developments for March 31
1,800 square feet of retail space at 5776 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno from Blackstone and Bullard L.P. to Lee Jew and Kin Jew, dba Kazoku Teriyaki. Kennedy was the agent in cooperation with Commercial Retail Associates.
