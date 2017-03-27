Clovis swears in first new city council members in 14 years
In addition, the last new member to join the council 14 years ago, Bob Whalen, was named mayor by fellow council members in the regular two-year rotation. Vong Mouanoutoua, a former planning commissioner who ran unopposed, and Drew Bessinger, a retired Clovis police captain, won seats March 7 .
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Wed
|Hockey fan
|114
|Nunes might lose California voters in November
|Tue
|Ellis
|1
|Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06)
|Mar 25
|Smh
|955
|Assange's allegations
|Mar 22
|wiserguy
|3
|100th Day Rally 4/29/2017 Support the President
|Mar 22
|wiserguy
|2
|nessa da one
|Mar 22
|cuz
|5
|kids
|Mar 22
|day
|1
