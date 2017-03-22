Clovis selects architect for downtown senior center and transit hub
The City Council on Monday night hired Paul Halajian Architects of Clovis to design the 5.7-acre Landmark Commons . The contract with Halajian is for $575,600.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
