Clovis elects first Hmong city council member
Vong Mouanoutoua ran unopposed for the seat vacated by former mayor Nathan Magsig, now a Fresno County supervisor. Although he ran unopposed, he said, he ran a full campaign: "We reached out, we shared our message and it resonated with the voters."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|8 hr
|Hockey fan
|94
|Edwin Young (Aug '12)
|10 hr
|Laughable
|92
|Assange's allegations
|Mar 15
|Microwave camera
|2
|rain
|Mar 14
|the
|1
|nessa da one
|Mar 13
|rudy
|3
|100th Day Rally 4/29/2017 Support the President
|Mar 13
|BobH
|1
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|Mar 13
|BobH
|8
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC