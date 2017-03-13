Clovis 12-year-old wins Fresno County...

Clovis 12-year-old wins Fresno County Spell-Off for third year in a row

Twelve-year-old Ananya Vinay, a 6th grader at Clovis Unified's Fugman Elementary, won the Fresno County Spell-Off for the third year in a row on Wednesday, beating out nearly 90 elementary and middle school students at the 23rd annual event, held at Fresno State's Satellite Student Union.

