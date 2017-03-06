Chinatown parade celebrates diversity...

Chinatown parade celebrates diversity in Fresno

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Kathy Omachi, president of the Chinatown Revitalization Board, says the 17-year-old parade celebrates the different cultures around town. Police were at Shaw and Marty avenues in northwest Fresno, where a man died after he was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning, March 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
margaret mims supremist 17 hr obesity send deputy 1
Squeaky John Grows Smaller, Squeakier 21 hr Pauline Kisselmoore 1
Obama Caught Monkeying with Election 23 hr Ochelle Mi 1
Kapetan Brothers LLP Sun Former Client 1
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Sun Thank You God 49
News Armed officers now stationed in jail lobby wher... (Sep '16) Mar 2 Scotty 2
Barbara Boxer Guxzles Cumsauce Shake Feb 28 Liberty FerSmall 3
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,636 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC