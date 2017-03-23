Burglars use stolen vehicle to smash ...

Burglars use stolen vehicle to smash Fresno tobacco storefront

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Burglars used a white Honda Civic stolen from a nearby neighborhood to smash through the front doors of the "I SMOKE II" smoke shop at 4182 E. Ashlan Ave. near First Street, in central Fresno, police said. They fled without taking anything.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) Wed Marko 103
Assange's allegations Wed wiserguy 3
100th Day Rally 4/29/2017 Support the President Wed wiserguy 2
nessa da one Wed cuz 5
kids Wed day 1
News Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06) Mar 21 EsM BDs 954
Businesses in Fresno and SEO Mar 18 Anonymous 1
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,890 • Total comments across all topics: 279,773,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC