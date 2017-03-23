Burglars use stolen vehicle to smash Fresno tobacco storefront
Burglars used a white Honda Civic stolen from a nearby neighborhood to smash through the front doors of the "I SMOKE II" smoke shop at 4182 E. Ashlan Ave. near First Street, in central Fresno, police said. They fled without taking anything.
